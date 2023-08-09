Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches resident has claimed a top-prize winning ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 41035H, located at 3104 North University Drive, in Nacogdoches. The claimant decided to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Diamond 7 scratch game.

