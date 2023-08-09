Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game

Texas Lottery File Graphic
Texas Lottery File Graphic
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches resident has claimed a top-prize winning ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 41035H, located at 3104 North University Drive, in Nacogdoches. The claimant decided to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Diamond 7 scratch game.

