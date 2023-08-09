Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Son of Smith County clerk arrested for issuing unauthorized subpoenas to sheriff, judge

Lance Phillips
Lance Phillips(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the son of the Smith County clerk has been arrested again.

Lance Phillips, age 40, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 7. He is charged with three counts of simulating legal process.

According to the affidavit, Phillips created three subpoenas in the case against him for the charge of disrupting a meeting or procession on, which he was charged with on May 9. The subpoenas were sent by Phillips to a person who he hired to deliver to the stated recipients, which were Sheriff Larry Smith, Judge Neal Franklin, and Court Security Lt. Matthew Lazarine.

The subpoenas were delivered to the three people or their representatives. However, when they read over the subpoenas, they saw that they were not signed by the county clerk, as is required. Also, according to Texas Code of Criminal Procedures Article 24.01, Phillips is not authorized to issue these subpoenas, the affidavit states.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lance Phillips because of the alleged illegal actions, and on the warrant it was noted that “the court finds that the defendant’s escalation in and type of offense, risk to the public, and prior evading necessitates a higher-than-average bond in all three new cases.”

Bond for Phillips has been set at a total of $550,000. He remains in the Smith County Jail.

