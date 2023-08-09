Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M Agrilife Service in Angelina County helps residents protect gardens during excessive heat

Watering smarter and more efficiently is important when maintaining the life of your garden.
Texas A&M Agrilife Service in Angelina County helps residents protect gardens during excessive heat
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Dawn Stover, Agronomist at the USDA East Texas Plant Materials Center, said there are ways to help protect your garden during hot, dry weather in East Texas.

Stover said, “We really water deeply and frequently to encourage root systems to go down into the soil and find cool more available parts in this world, but it’s just so hot right now we want to water just a little bit more.”

Watering smarter and more efficiently is important when maintaining the life of your garden.

Elaine Cameron, Master Gardener said, “My goal is to get things to live through the heat and drought. They may not look the best, but I’m working on watering.”

Cameron says it is a challenge for gardeners to keep their gardens and landscape watered when it is extremely hot outside.

“I’m not doing any heavy-duty gardening right now, basically, the watering takes all my time,” said Cameron.

Stover suggests watering at least an inch of water per week, but with current heat conditions she says watering twice would be best.

“For your existing shrubs and trees and perennials and annuals and things, water early in the morning. Use drip allegation irrigation. Try to start collecting rainwater and using that as a backup if you have to,” she said.

She says now is the time to just think about preparing for planting whether that is planting for wildflowers or landscape.

“And then we can do things right, get everything planted in the fall and the spring and have success because we’ve taken our time to do things right,” said Stover.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
Nacogdoches County
EATON/Cooper Power Systems expansion to add 218 new jobs in Nacogdoches
Hundreds of schools in East Texas approved for federal grant that provides free meals for students

Latest News

Central Heights ISD brings awareness to bus stop safety, reminds drivers to watch for students
Central Heights ISD brings awareness to bus stop protocol
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Eaton Cooper Power System Expansion
“Not only when you are adopting an animal you aren’t just saving that dog’s life, you are...
Smith County Animal Shelter need help to 'Clear the Shelter'
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Back To School For Local Educators