WATCH: White House correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses upcoming Republican debate

WATCH: White House correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses upcoming Republican debate
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - White House correspondent Josh Rultenberg joined us to give us an update on what happened today in politics, including:

  • Pence qualifies for debate.
  • Biden discusses conservation and climate in AZ
  • Harris discusses infrastructure in Philly.
  • Ohioans vote for 60% majority in what is essentially a proxy vote on abortion rights.
  • Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns.

