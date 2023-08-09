Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Nacogdoches ISD prepares for increase in students disciplined for possessing vaporizers, e-cigarettes

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the passage of a new Texas law that mandates students in possession of vaporizers or e-cigarettes be placed in a disciplinary alternative education program, some East Texas schools are thinking ahead of what will happen if they reach capacity.

In the 2022-2023 school year, Nacogdoches ISD had nearly 3,000 students in grades 6 through 12. School administration reported that 100 of those students were caught with vapes or e-cigarettes. Meanwhile, its Margie Cumbley Academy for Success has 7 classrooms for high school and middle school students. They have a ratio of 15 students per teacher.

The district said if they reach capacity, they will be able to place students in “in-school suspension,” and those days will count towards their Discipline Alternative Education Program days.

The district encourages parents to talk to their kids once school starts to help prevent them from being removed from their classroom and to take care of their health.

With the passage of a new Texas law that mandates students in possession of vaporizers or...
