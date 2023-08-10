Black-Owned Business Month highlights economic impact of supporting local establishments

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - August is a time to acknowledge, appreciate and support black-owned businesses across the nation, specifically at the local level.

Sandra Burns, Executive Director for the Metro Chamber of Commerce says north Tyler has fewer than 100 black-owned businesses currently operating. She says supporting and sharing these businesses keeps the dollars in the community.

“It’s supporting the black community. It helps with job creation; it helps with strengthening our economy here. It would be a vast financial difference if money was circulated and recycled in the black community,” Burns said.

Burns says while that number is growing, it’s not where it should be.

It’s About Time Beauty Supply opened their doors four years ago and they the only black-owned beauty supply store in Tyler. They offer wigs, men and women hair products, and hair and nail services.

The owner and CEO Tara Cooper, says spending money isn’t the only way to support.

“A smile doesn’t cost anything, to share doesn’t cost anything. Share the information. We always say, you know someone that knows someone that knows someone, so I always say just share the word,” Cooper said.

Soul Bar-B-Que and Soul Food has brought home-cooked meals to Tyler for the last 7 years.

Owner Lisa Johnson says black-owned businesses struggle in communities, and this month encourages people to support and helps keep the doors open.

“Without the support and everything, you just don’t know how far you can get without it. We have to support each other and stay focused, and make sure everyone is supported the way they need to be,” Johnson said.

For more information on how to find and connect with black-owned businesses visit the Big Red Box on our website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.