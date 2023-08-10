Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon. Highs again in the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire area today. Tonight we’ll cool into the 90s, eventually the low 80s overnight. Partly cloudy skies for some tomorrow morning, then mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow again in the triple digits, likely with another Excessive Heat Warning. The weekend looks sunny and dry, highs - you guessed it - in the triple digits. Our next chance for rain could be early next week, though chances still look quite low. That said, an isolated stray shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out before then as we’ve seen a few times over the last couple of days. Please stay safe and cool. Have a great afternoon. PS - Burn bans remain in effect for most of the area. There is an updated list at the bottom of our kltv.com/weather page.

