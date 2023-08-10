Alto bronc rider Cook wins Colorado rodeo

LOVELAND, Colo. (KTRE) - Alto saddle bronc rider Logan Cook has some extra jingle in his jeans after taking first place in a Colorado rodeo.

Cook rode Klingon for a score of 87. That was good for a first-place tie and a cash prize of $2,698 at the Larimer County Fair & Rodeo.

Cook is now 26th in the PRCA standings.

Clayton Collmorgen of Lufkin also won some money after finishing in third place at the Kimball Banner Fair and Rodeo in Kimball, Nebraska. Collmorgen scored a 14.3 in tie-down roping and won $222.

