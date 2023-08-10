Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters

By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl found tangled in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission Wednesday afternoon.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, the Willoughby Fire Department said.

A wildlife officer took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, the fire department said.

