DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Diboll is offering a junked vehicle amnesty until November 1.

Diboll of residents will have time to get in compliance without the penalty of being fined $200 a day. Any vehicle that does not have valid plates, wrecked or inoperable for 30 days may be declared a “junked” vehicle.

