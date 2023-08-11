Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1-ingredient recipe by ‘The Cook’n Guy’ David Wallace

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - David Wallace always has creative ideas, and today he’s sharing a 1-ingredient recipe that really is delicious!

David says, “I always try to bring a recipe to the KLTV viewers that is something delicious, yet simple and this MYSTERY RECIPE is both simple, delicious, quick, and so very versatile. It works well with salads, soups, sandwiches, or simply as a healthy snack. What more could you ask for? Well how about a recipe that only calls for ONE ingredient! Prepare to be amazed!”

David Wallace’s 1-ingredient recipe

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

