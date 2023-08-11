TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - David Wallace always has creative ideas, and today he’s sharing a 1-ingredient recipe that really is delicious!

David says, “I always try to bring a recipe to the KLTV viewers that is something delicious, yet simple and this MYSTERY RECIPE is both simple, delicious, quick, and so very versatile. It works well with salads, soups, sandwiches, or simply as a healthy snack. What more could you ask for? Well how about a recipe that only calls for ONE ingredient! Prepare to be amazed!”

1-ingredient recipe by ‘The Cook’n Guy’ David Wallace (East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

David Wallace’s 1-ingredient recipe

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.