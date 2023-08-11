Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for parts of Diboll

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina & Neches River Authorities (ANRA) has issued a boil water notice for Prairie Grove Utilities which serves customers in parts of Diboll.

According to a press release, the notice was issued due to low water pressures in the water distribution system.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Executive Manager, Utilities, Angelina & Neches River Authority at (936) 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.

