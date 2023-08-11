Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The playground equipment at Kiwanis Park on Timberland Drive needs TLC, and the City of Lufkin says help is on the way.

Alia Padilla, Kiwanis Park visitor said “the slides just have caution tape all over them.”

A city spokesperson said they aren’t sure how the equipment got into the shape that it’s currently in.

Padilla even said she does not feel safe for her kids going down the slides.

“I’m not sure what’s been going on, or what caused it, but I would just like to see some renovations,” she said.

The City of Lufkin’s park and recreation center said they are aware of the issues with the equipment and are working to fix it.

They said replacement swings and a slide were ordered last month.

The slide had been taped off to restrict access, but the tape was removed.

A park attendant is checking daily to ensure the tape is in place until the replacement arrives.

“I would probably come more often if they fixed it, so hopefully they do soon,” said Padilla.

There is roughly a $1.9 million budget for the city parks in Lufkin. The city asks citizens to report any issues to the parks and recreation department, or you can use their online parks maintenance request form.

