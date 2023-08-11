Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cowboys Camp: NFL Films to make documentary about Jerry Jones

His son, Stephen Jones, VP for the Dallas Cowboys, spoke about the project.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OXNARD,California (KLTV) - As Jerry Jones enters the first day of training camp with cameras focused on him, the only thing missing is his own theme song. With NFL Films shadowing him at training camp, it’s likely they’ll supply that soon, when Jones and his years with the Cowboys become the subject of a documentary.



“Well, I just think, obviously, his career speaks for itself,” Stephen Jones said. “He is a Hall of Famer, I mean, that was kind of, you pinch yourself then, when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It goes without saying not only his influence on the game, the NFL, the league, the Cowboys. It goes without saying, but certainly I think a big part of this, too, is the business side. You know, the influence he’s had on businesses around the country, and for that matter around the world. You know, how he’s gone about it. Certainly, I’ve been blessed to be around and watch it up close in person. And you do pinch yourself sometimes, but you certainly feel blessed, and I am, to have had and to continue to get to be a part of his legacy.”


