Crews work to repair 2 water line breaks in Nacogdoches

(WJHG)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two different breaks have interrupted water service to some Nacogdoches residents.

One of the breaks affects E. Main from the loop out to 7070 State Highway 21 East, the city announced.

The other break is in the Chimney Rock Lane subdivision and may leave some residents without water.

Both repairs are expected to take 4-6 hours.

