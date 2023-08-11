Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dunkin’ to release spiked iced coffee and tea line, report says

Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a...
Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a USA Today report.(Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin’ wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas.

It’s called Dunkin’ Spiked, and it looks to offer Dunkin’ fans a different kind of buzz.

There is no date on when it will be available, and depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla, and will have 6% alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

