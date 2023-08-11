Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another hot and mostly sunny afternoon for today. There are only so many ways to say it’s going to be hot and sunny, and I think we’ve exhausted them all at this point. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through this afternoon and will likely be extended through the weekend. Highs for today through early next week will be around 104/105-degrees. A breeze can be expected for the next handful of days, though it may not be very refreshing considering it is so hot. Look for mostly sunny skies this weekend, with more partly cloudy conditions during the mornings. Early next week, Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms with a weak front that moves into East Texas. Rain chances are low, but I’ll take low over nothing/zero. Highs will remain in the upper 90s and 100s through the end of next week, though we may some variation in morning lows. With the passage of the front next week, we may see more spots make it to the mid 70s than we’ve seen of late. Currently, there are no signs of any significant relief from the heat for the next seven to ten days, but we’re about reached the time of summer when our normal/average high temperatures begin to cool down. Have a great Friday and weekend.

