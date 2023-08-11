Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Very hot temperatures and dry skies

Dangerous heat continues into the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got a beautiful but very hot day ahead with temperatures back in the 100°-105° range this afternoon. Just like yesterday, heat indices could reach or even surpass 112° so an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire area. In addition to the dangerous heat, breezy south-southwest winds will bring a high fire danger today. Please be very mindful of any spark you may create. Very hot temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs well over 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. Please factor in this heat if you are planning any final summer adventures for you and your family before the school year starts. Above average temperatures will continue for our Monday, but thankfully there will be slight shift in our weather pattern by the end of the day in the form of a weak cold front. This front likely won’t help our temperatures out very much as most will stay at or above 100° through next Thursday, but it will at least help bring back slight rain chances Tuesday - Thursday. As usual with these summer-time setups: When it rains, it pours! Those who win the “rain lottery” will certainly reap the benefits with some much-needed rainfall as well as temperatures 15°-20° cooler than the rest of us. Best of luck!

