The heat wave and triple digit heat will be with us this second weekend of August and beyond

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more dangerous heat here to stay through the weekend and next week, we have Excessive Heat Warnings out for all of deep east Texas through this second weekend of August. This has become a recurring theme, but when the pattern does not change, this is the end result.

It will continue to be a scorching hot and dry period ahead as very little change is expected with our weather in east Texas. This means we will have starlit nights followed by sun-filled, hot afternoons.

This will lead to daytime highs climbing well above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future. With forecast highs expected to top out in the 103-105-degree range each afternoon for the foreseeable future, it will keep our 100-degree streak going well into next week as the heat wave continues.

Some daily record high temperatures will also be in jeopardy of being tied or broken over the next week since each daily high will be in reach.

There are signs that the heat ridge will move out west by early next week, leading to a weak, backdoor front sneaking in from the northeast. This frontal boundary will not provide any heat relief for us in the Piney Woods. However, that wind shift line and the temporary displacement of the heat dome may lead to a low-end, 20% chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. This will be our only hope for any kind of rain activity. It is not much, but at least there is a slight chance someone could get a shower for those parched lawns and gardens.

In the meantime, keep your sprinkler systems running and try to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.

