Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Texas-born voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for playing conspiracy theory-minded exterminator Dale Gribble on the primetime animated series “King of the Hill,” died this week at the age of 64, according to several sources.

A medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that police were called to Hardwick’s home in Austin for an urgent welfare check where they found him dead. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick, who was originally hired as a writer on the show, played Hank Hill’s neighbor and friend Dale for its entire run and was set to return for an upcoming reboot on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Lottery File Graphic
Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game
New Texas law will bring stricter consequences for students caught vaping at school
A lottery player in California won $500 on a scratch-off ticket and another $1 million when...
Lottery player turns $500 win into $1 million jackpot: ‘I decided to go all in’
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Central Heights ISD brings awareness to bus stop safety, reminds drivers to watch for students
Central Heights ISD brings awareness to bus stop protocol

Latest News

Several state representatives joined East Texas Now to discuss the recent impeachment of...
East Texas state representatives disagree over AG Paxton’s impeachment
The Sequential Intercept Model (SIMS) helps provide guidance when it comes to mental and...
East Texas law enforcement representatives discuss mental health within criminal justice system
Longview Police continue their investigation into a double shooting at a home in Longview.
2 injured in early-morning Longview shooting
11th hour repairs are being made as one East Texas school district prepares for students to...
Como-Pickton CISD to finish storm damage repairs before school year