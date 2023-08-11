Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin ISD school board will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and on the agenda is a letter of retirement from a longtime educator and administrator in the district.

Superintendent Lynn Torres has altered her original retirement plan, according to the Lufkin ISD school board agenda. Torres had announced her intention to retire after her 47 years in education in May 2023.

According to the agenda, Torres has now asked to be placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits through the end of the 2023-24 school year. The board will consider and take action, if any is agreed upon, to accept the request.

The school board also included discussion of superintendent search and selection process on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

