Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Former Angelina County Judge Suiter appointed temporary JP

Angelina County
Angelina County
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A temporary replacement has been named for Angelina County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball.

County Judge Keith Wright has appointed former county judge Wes Suiter to temporarily replace Ball as Ball recovers from an illness. In a statement released Friday, it was stated that Judge Wright is making the appointment due to the large caseload and volume of work in Pct. 1.

Suiter previously served as Angelina County judge from January 2007 through Dec. 31, 2018.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Lottery File Graphic
Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether
boil water notice
Boil water notice issued for part of Angelina County
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says
Hospital district President Lisa King says Lion Star hasn’t been cooperating. “The problem is...
Nacogdoches Hospital District declares hospital operator default

Latest News

Crews work to repair 2 water line breaks in Nacogdoches
Boil water notice issued for parts of Diboll
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday’s Weather: Very hot temperatures and dry skies
Hospital district President Lisa King says Lion Star hasn’t been cooperating. “The problem is...
Nacogdoches Hospital District declares hospital operator default