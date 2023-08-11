Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County holding hunter’s safety course

By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hunting season may be a few months away, but in Trinity County, Sheriff Woody Wallace and the county game wardens are getting a head start on helping youth get their hunter’s safety cards.

This weekend at the Trinity County Annex there will be a hunter’s education course. When completed. it will allow kids ages nine and up the ability to legally hunt with supervision.

“Hunters education course is required by Texas Parks and Wildlife, it requires anyone born after September 2, 1971 to take the hunters safety education class.”

Before this, the county didn’t have a place for parents to get their kids registered for the course, so the sheriff’s office stepped in.

Sheriff Wallace says it’s an important resource.

“There was nobody doing it here and we had people calling saying, ‘where can I get my kids registered, where can I get my kid educated on this?’ My goal is to get kids outdoors doing things. We want them hunting and fishing in Trinity County, we want them doing things like that to learn to take care of themselves.”

Kids and adults need a score of 75 or better to pass the test. The hunter safety card is good for life once received.

