TJC space science expert explains peak viewing for Perseid Meteor Shower

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Perseids are coming. They sound a bit like a rock band, and they are in a way. Well, the rock part, anyway. KLTV heads to Tyler Junior College to find out the best time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower, which is coming to a sky near you this weekend.

TJC Earth and Space Science Director Beau Hartweg can do some amazing things at the Hudnall Planetarium. He can show us a glimpse of the future sky, when the Perseids will peak.

“They usually tend to appear sometime late July through August, but this year they are peaking this weekend, Saturday night into Sunday morning,” Hartweg said.

So, the show will be an all-nighter or a “set the clock” kind of event. Hartweg said you could see a hundred meteors per hour. That’s MPH, by the way, which translates to “a little bit more than one a minute. It could possibly be even more than that, with certain outbursts. NASA and other astronomers are anticipating that there could be up to 200 meteors per hour at certain times,” Hartweg said.

He said all those shooting stars are debris from the Swift-Tuttle Comet the Earth passes by once a year. It last came by in 1992.

“Its next close approach isn’t going to be for more than about a hundred years,” Hartweg said.

So, most of us will have to settle for seeing the comet debris, and some of it may not burn up in the atmosphere.

“Very big chunks will sometimes hit the ground, and that’s when it will become a meteorite,” Hartweg said.

Mostly, it’ll be meteors that burn up or skip off the atmosphere. But, why are they called Perseids?

“Because it looks like the meteors are emanating from the constellation of Persius,” Hartweg said.

Even so, Persius is not hurling rocks at us; he’s kind of old for that. Hartweg said it should be a pretty good show.

“Last year during the Perseid Meteor Shower, it happened to correspond to the full moon, so that kind of drowned out a bit of the light from these meteors, but this year we should get a nice clear dark sky,” Hartweg said.

If the clouds cooperate, of course. He said the moon will just be coming out of the new moon phase, so less light will be in the sky. Keep in mind the streaking will not be as frequent as the show Beau is putting on in the dome, though.

“We’ve got it set up to see about 100,000 per hour,” Hartweg said.

That’d be 100,000 MPH. Somebody would get a ticket for that for sure.

Hartweg said the best place to look is towards the northeast sky from 2 a.m. to sunrise Sunday morning, although he points out the meteors will likely be all over the sky.

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with TJC Earth and Space Science Center Director Beau Hartweg about the coming Perseid Meteor Shower which peaks this weekend.

