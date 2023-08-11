Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses Hunter Biden special counsel, Trump’s election interference case

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray TV’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker spoke with East Texas Now host Devyn Shea about a range of hot political topics, including a judge’s rejection of Donald Trump’s request to speak broadly about his election interference case, as well as the Department of Justice’s appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

