Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

100-degree heat may drive East Texas wildlife closer to humans

Chris Kemper, director of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, has advice on what people can do if they have a wildlife encounter.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The ruthless East Texas heat not only affects people, East Texas wildlife can experience behavioral changes as well, putting them in contact with humans.

As the 100+ degree heat parches the land and dries up waterholes and streams, wildlife will look elsewhere for relief, and that could bring them into your backyard.

In drought and heat periods, animals such as coyotes, raccoons, possums and snakes can come looking for food and, more important, water.

Chris Kemper, director of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, and also a longtime animal control officer, has advice on what people can do if they have an encounter, and what they can do to possibly avoid it.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Hospital district President Lisa King says Lion Star hasn’t been cooperating. “The problem is...
Nacogdoches Hospital District declares hospital operator default
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether
Angelina County
Former Angelina County Judge Suiter appointed temporary JP
Nacogdoches Police K9 Hamer
Nacogdoches K9 officer locates 25.8 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

Latest News

As the 100+ degree heat parches the land and dries up waterholes and streams, wildlife will...
WebXtra: 100-degree heat may drive East Texas wildlife closer to humans
Bullard High School’s head athletic trainer talks about keeping football players healthy in the...
WebXtra: East Texas high school football players take extra precautions against dangerous heat
Poor conditions, supply shortage puts cattlemen behind as they prepare for winter
Poor conditions, supply shortage puts cattlemen behind as they prepare for winter
Rural cities in East Texas facing critical physician shortages, but there may be a solution
Rural cities in East Texas facing critical physician shortages, but there may be a solution