100-degree heat may drive East Texas wildlife closer to humans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The ruthless East Texas heat not only affects people, East Texas wildlife can experience behavioral changes as well, putting them in contact with humans.

As the 100+ degree heat parches the land and dries up waterholes and streams, wildlife will look elsewhere for relief, and that could bring them into your backyard.

In drought and heat periods, animals such as coyotes, raccoons, possums and snakes can come looking for food and, more important, water.

Chris Kemper, director of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, and also a longtime animal control officer, has advice on what people can do if they have an encounter, and what they can do to possibly avoid it.

