City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop

A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar Friday while working at the City Fleet Services Maintenance Shop.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, emergency medical responders were called to the maintenance shop that is across the street from a level 1 trauma center at around noon.

Officials said a city employee had been impaled in the abdomen by a long wrecking bar that went completely through his body.

First responders gave the man first aid, pain medication and worked to stabilize him at the scene.

Emergency crews brought the worker to the trauma center across the street in a gurney.

Portland Fire crews helped the trauma team at the emergency room with plans on how to remove the bar from the victim.

Authorities said the man remained at the hospital. His condition was not immediately updated.

