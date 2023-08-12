Cowboys Camp: Small but dynamic players Turpin, Vaughn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Two of the smallest players on the Cowboys roster are also the most dynamic: wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and RB Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn was drafted in the seventh round, and at 5′5″, the K-state Scooter has never backed down from football because of his size. Here’s something else he’s never done: Vaughn’s father is on the Cowboy’s staff, and here’s a huge first.

“His first time ever seeing me practice, I mean, throughout my entire time playing. He was coaching when I was in high school, came up here whenever I got to college, so yeah, man, it is really cool,” Vaughn said.

When he was drafted in the seventh round, his father had the honor of telling him, saying, “Do you want to come to work with me tomorrow?” But did Deuce Vaughn feel pressure from the situation? Nope.

“It’s football man,” Vaughn said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to stay in here, talking to you right now. That’s how I feel, and I’m taking every single thing that I can from these vets who have been here before. I want to be a sponge. I just learned the way to work.”

KaVontae Turpin is a baller too. He’s only 5′7″, but he joined the Cowboys in last year’s training camp, fresh from the USFL League’s MVP. He went straight from one league to the other.

“Coming from the USFL, when I came here, I didn’t get to do mini camp, OT A’s. Now I got to do that this year, so I feel like I am where I was in the USFL, you know, with learning and all of that, being a professional, so I feel like I’m ahead where I need to be right now,” Turpin said.

He’s also a new father.

“New man, you know. They change you, man. You know, seeing that in the hospital, seeing your baby come in just, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Turpin said.

He’s not the tallest, but his little girl will certainly look up to him.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.