Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

High school boys basketball team led by 2 female coaches win national tournament

A Wichita boys basketball team led by two female coaches won a national tournament. (Source: KWCH)
By Tejay Cleland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - High school students in Wichita came together to be teammates for the summer and found success at the right time while competing in the Mid-America Youth Basketball tournament.

Team TKO finished 8-0 in Division II of the tournament, coming away with the championship trophy.

And this year, the team was led by two female coaches.

Coaches Naria Hall and Lavonda McCabe led a full female coaching staff of team TKO.

“For them to respect us and value us is just very special,” Hall said.

McCabe and Hall aren’t on the sidelines just for show. Their team of high school stars respect their leadership, and the staff respects them back.

“We love and care for them [the players]. You have to handle them in a way that they can respond to, and they usually respond really well to us,” Hall said.

Now, the relationships the women have built with their players over the years are turning into success.

“The other coaches will get mad that they’re losing to a girl coach,” TKO guard Marcus White said. “They’re probably jealous. Our coaches put the work in with us.”

McCabe said she is happy to be able to set a positive example while motivating her players.

“If you listen to what we tell you to do and play hard, you can be successful,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Hospital district President Lisa King says Lion Star hasn’t been cooperating. “The problem is...
Nacogdoches Hospital District declares hospital operator default
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether
Angelina County
Former Angelina County Judge Suiter appointed temporary JP
Nacogdoches Police K9 Hamer
Nacogdoches K9 officer locates 25.8 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

Latest News

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’
Generic police lights
1 dead, 1 critical, several unaccounted for after explosion destroys 3 homes, damages others
As the 100+ degree heat parches the land and dries up waterholes and streams, wildlife will...
100-degree heat may drive East Texas wildlife closer to humans
As the 100+ degree heat parches the land and dries up waterholes and streams, wildlife will...
WebXtra: 100-degree heat may drive East Texas wildlife closer to humans