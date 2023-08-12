More than $3,000 raised for veteran in coma after motorcycle crash

NOLANVILLE,Texas (KWTX) - Erick Ballesteros-Ramirez was active military up until June at Fort Cavazos. On July 22nd, he was in a motorcycle accident that put him in a come and he was in that state for weeks.

Until Wednesday, when he opened his eyes for the first time on his 25th birthday.

He is still suffering from medical issues related to the crash but the support has already started pouring in.

A fundraiser for the family was held Friday night at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Nolanville, where Central Texans did what they do best. And that is show up for each other.

Friends, family, and complete strangers to Erick came to restore hope for his future. Even though his accident was jarring, his crew knew that it wasn’t the end. Lesley Rodriguez, a close friend of the family, says that when his accident happened it wasn’t about what they could do then but what they could do for his future.

So she created a fundraiser with live music, a raffle, a live and silent auction. But Lesley says she couldn’t do it alone.

“A little bit from the community, from our friends and family, we just donated whatever we could get,” Lesley says.

Erick’s wife, Angela, was not able to attend but KWTX spoke with her on the phone and she says she still sees all that is being done for her family.

“I’m extremely grateful for each and every single person that has prayed for Erick, for us, and for getting together for Erick,” Angela Ramirez says.

And every single dime is being going straight into the Ramirez family’s pockets, with the goal of helping them move forward as he starts to get better.

“To get temporary reservations for a ramp, he’s going to need a new vehicle with a wheelchair lift. It’s going to go towards what they need,” Lesley explains.

She adds that there are more ways to support them, and it’s not just monetary.

“Anything that the community can do is going to be great. Even if you can’t donate money, just say prayers,” Lesley says.

The fundraiser brought in just under $3,300 and their GoFundMe is halfway to its goal.

