Timpson head coach remains humble entering new season

Timpson football coach Kerry Therwhanger speaks humbly on the Bears entering into the new season
Timpson football coach Kerry Therwhanger speaks humbly on the Bears entering into the new season(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears, just like everybody else, are braving the heat in preparation of what’s to come this season.

Head coach Kerry Therwhanger says, “so far so good. You know, the kids have really bought into what we’ve got going, you know, especially during the summer got a lot of good reps this summer. A lot of good conditioning and hopefully we’re getting a little bit stronger so far. In the last two weeks they you know, the heats been kind of an issue. I mean, I don’t I don’t know how people are getting three three and a half hour breakfast. But, you know, we’ve, our kids really say that. We’re starting from where we left off because it got a couple of new guys in there but we’re a lot farther ahead than we were say three four years ago”

That’s coach Therwanger being a little humble there, because Timpson could be on the cusp of a memorable season, especially with the return of Terry Bussey, and when asked about long term goals for the team, Coach T remained humble.

“Try not to get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said. “You know just keep our eye on the prize that week when the day when the week when the game hopefully and then you know, just keep keep our eyes where they need to be or focus where they need to be instead of trying to look, you know, on farther ahead. We know we’re, you know, expected to do some things but a lot of times when you start looking that far ahead, you forget about what’s right in front of you. So really for us, it’s a matter of just stay focused on what what’s right here right now and not look too far ahead.”

Yeah, the Timpson Bears, a team to watch out for this season.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

