WATCH: Actress Hayley Orrantia talks SAG-AFTRA strike with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may have noticed that there are lots of reruns airing on network and streaming channels. That’s because many of the actors and writers who create those shows are on strike.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been ongoing since July 14, 2023. There is no end in sight as of today. SAG-AFTRA, or Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, is a union American actors can join. They went on strike over an ongoing labor dispute. Also striking is the WGA, or Writers Guild of America.

To learn about why they’re on strike and what they’re asking for, Devyn Shea talked with her friend Hayley Orrantia, one of the stars of ABC’s The Goldbergs, to discuss what it’s all about.

