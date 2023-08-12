Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and sunny today. Excessive Heat Warning in effect.
Hot and sunny today. Excessive Heat Warning in effect.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Hot and mostly sunny today. We’ll start the day with some clouds, but skies will clear by this afternoon. Highs today will range from about 104-degrees to 106-degrees, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. This evening, clear skies and staying warm; temperatures will hold in the 90s through at least 10PM. Overnight, clear skies turn mostly clear to partly cloudy as temperatures cool to into the low 80s. Another mostly sunny to partly cloudy start tomorrow, then sunny during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be about the same as the last couple of days, we’re likely to see the Excessive Heat Warning continued through Sunday afternoon. We’re still expecting a weak cold front early next week, though it won’t do much to cool us down. Highs are still expected to be in the upper 90s in the coolest spots with the passage of the front. We’ll also see a low chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms with the front, Monday night into Tuesday. Beyond that, there does not appear to be any chance for a significant cooldown or rain in the forecast for the next seven to ten days. Stay cool and safe this afternoon. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Hospital district President Lisa King says Lion Star hasn’t been cooperating. “The problem is...
Nacogdoches Hospital District declares hospital operator default
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether
Conditions at Lufkin park has some skipping it altogether
Angelina County
Former Angelina County Judge Suiter appointed temporary JP
Nacogdoches Police K9 Hamer
Nacogdoches K9 officer locates 25.8 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 8-12-23
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
The heat wave and triple digit heat will be with us this second weekend of August and beyond
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook