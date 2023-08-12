Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Hot and mostly sunny today. We’ll start the day with some clouds, but skies will clear by this afternoon. Highs today will range from about 104-degrees to 106-degrees, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. This evening, clear skies and staying warm; temperatures will hold in the 90s through at least 10PM. Overnight, clear skies turn mostly clear to partly cloudy as temperatures cool to into the low 80s. Another mostly sunny to partly cloudy start tomorrow, then sunny during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be about the same as the last couple of days, we’re likely to see the Excessive Heat Warning continued through Sunday afternoon. We’re still expecting a weak cold front early next week, though it won’t do much to cool us down. Highs are still expected to be in the upper 90s in the coolest spots with the passage of the front. We’ll also see a low chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms with the front, Monday night into Tuesday. Beyond that, there does not appear to be any chance for a significant cooldown or rain in the forecast for the next seven to ten days. Stay cool and safe this afternoon. Have a great weekend!

