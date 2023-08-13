Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani to skip his next pitching start after feeling arm fatigue

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter...
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue.

Nevin said Sunday that Ohtani is not injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21.

“I’ve told you guys many times he knows his body better than anybody,” Nevin said. “I trust him when he talks about it. He’s assured me there’s no pain, there’s no injury. He’s got some regular arm fatigue that some go through at times. I trust him when he tells me this and he’ll be ready for his next time out.”

Nevin said Ohtani told him Saturday that he needed to take a start off. The right-hander will not take any time off as the team's designated hitter.

“He feels good at the plate,” Nevin said. “He feels healthy swinging at bat. It’s just the (throwing) right now, he’s got some normal arm fatigue that happens at times.”

Ohtani is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is hitting .305 with an American League-leading 40 homers and 83 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter...
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Angelina County
Former Angelina County Judge Suiter appointed temporary JP
As the 100+ degree heat parches the land and dries up waterholes and streams, wildlife will...
100-degree heat may drive East Texas wildlife closer to humans
Lahaina harbor, where boats burned and sank, Collmorgen said.
East Texas native describes chaotic scene during Lahaina fire

Latest News

In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers
Texas Rangers
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain