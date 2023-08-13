Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Biggest Little Town hosts annual BBQ cook-off state championship in downtown Garrison

This year’s barbeque cook-off saw a greater turn out compared to previous years.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - An annual BBQ competition brought the community together over some good food.

About 18 to 19 teams showed up, according to Garrison Mayor Keith Yarbrough. He said this year’s barbeque cook-off saw a greater turn out compared to previous years.

“We were actually able to get food trucks, and we had never had food trucks,” he said.

Judges for the cook-off included special guest sponsors and members of the Garrison community. They used their smartphones to select the taste, tenderness and presence of the meats provided by the cooks.

Jalel Blount, a pit crew member for Duke’s BBQ, said, “We have a bunch of young cooks, and we have a bunch of older cooks. We have the older cooks to teach the younger cooks a lot more than what they know and what they need to know.”

Winners were chosen based on different categories such as ribs, brisket, chicken and pork. Each was given first, second and third place winners along with a grand state champion and reserve champion.

“Citizens of Garrison enjoyed themselves. I enjoyed myself,” said Yarbrough.

He said putting together the event was challenging, but it did not stop him.

“Just as long as it’s something good for the citizens of Garrison, I’m willing to put in the work. I always have been, and I always will be,” he said.

The grand state championship was awarded to Duane Anderson of Real Smoke BBQ, with Scotty Bryce of the East Texas Smokers as the reserve grand champion.

