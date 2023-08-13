Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

East Texas World War II veteran Paul Harrington talks about his 100th birthday and the memories he has gathered over his life.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HIDEAWAY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas World War II veteran celebrated his centennial of life, and friends and family from all over the country came to celebrate with him.

Hideaway Lake resident Paul Harrington had a two-day celebration for his 100th birthday, where he shared a lifetime of memorable events. As a child, he said he saw Charles Lindbergh land in Minnesota. At 10, he flew with a pilot in the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago.

He served in the war with the Army Air Corps, doing the dangerous job of flying artillery spotter planes in Europe. After the war, he became an educator, teaching a variety of subjects, and for many years, staying in contact with his former students.

Mr. Harrington talks about his birthday and the memories he has gathered over his life.

