Giants bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

The San Francisco Giants will try to break their four-game losing streak when they play the Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Texas Rangers (70-47, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-55, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -141, Rangers +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants enter a matchup against the Texas Rangers after losing four straight games.

San Francisco has a 62-55 record overall and a 33-26 record at home. The Giants have a 35-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas has a 70-47 record overall and a 30-27 record on the road. The Rangers are third in the AL with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs while hitting .266 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 12-for-34 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers: 9-1, .277 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Giants: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

