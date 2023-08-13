Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Sunday morning, police responded to a call about a deceased man in a parking lot outside Morris Frank Park.

The man, who is believed to have been homeless, was found around 8 a.m., according to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. Officers and detectives responded to the scene and began a death inquest. His body will be sent for autopsy, but based on initial findings, detectives do not suspect foul play.

A man who walks daily at the park for exercise reported the incident, Pebsworth said. The man said he did not see the homeless man the previous morning when he was walking at the park.

Police have said the man’s name will be released tomorrow to allow for the notification of extended family.

The incident remains under investigation pending autopsy results.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.