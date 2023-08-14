2 Upshur County men headed to prison for dealing meth, DA says

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine intended for sale, according to the Upshur County District Attorney.

Patrick O’Brian Foster, 53, of Union Grove, was pulled over for a traffic violation in December 2022 by Upshur County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers. The officers had been watching a home when they saw him leaving it, and pulled him over. He admitted there were illegal drugs in his vehicle. When the officers searched, they found over 20 grams of methamphetamine in his passenger seat. They also found digital scales and clear baggies for packaging drugs, as well as other paraphernalia used by those selling drugs, according to the DA Billy Byrd.

Foster pleaded guilty and was sentenced by a plea bargain agreement with the State to 30 years in prison.

Another man was arrested on drug charges and sentenced to prison, as well. Byrd said that Lee James Taylor II, 60, of Ore City, was stopped by the narcotics officers for an expired registration. Taylor had marijuana in his lap when officers spoke with him. This led to a search of his vehicle where more drugs were found. A search of his residence at a later time led to the discovery of what Byrd called a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine. The defendant later admitted it was for distribution and was to be sold. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday.

