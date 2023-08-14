Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

2 Upshur County men headed to prison for dealing meth, DA says

Lee James Taylor, II (left) and Patrick O'Brian Foster
Lee James Taylor, II (left) and Patrick O'Brian Foster(Upshur County sheriff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine intended for sale, according to the Upshur County District Attorney.

Patrick O’Brian Foster, 53, of Union Grove, was pulled over for a traffic violation in December 2022 by Upshur County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers. The officers had been watching a home when they saw him leaving it, and pulled him over. He admitted there were illegal drugs in his vehicle. When the officers searched, they found over 20 grams of methamphetamine in his passenger seat. They also found digital scales and clear baggies for packaging drugs, as well as other paraphernalia used by those selling drugs, according to the DA Billy Byrd.

Foster pleaded guilty and was sentenced by a plea bargain agreement with the State to 30 years in prison.

Another man was arrested on drug charges and sentenced to prison, as well. Byrd said that Lee James Taylor II, 60, of Ore City, was stopped by the narcotics officers for an expired registration. Taylor had marijuana in his lap when officers spoke with him. This led to a search of his vehicle where more drugs were found. A search of his residence at a later time led to the discovery of what Byrd called a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine. The defendant later admitted it was for distribution and was to be sold. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Fire at Lufkin Comfort Suites hotel under investigation
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Winners were chosen based on different categories such as ribs, brisket, chicken and pork.
Biggest Little Town hosts annual BBQ cook-off state championship in downtown Garrison

Latest News

Trinity County sheriff: Severe fire in Glendale may require evacuation
Rep. Matt Schaefer announces he will not seek re-election
Authorities say discarded cigarette likely caused Lufkin hotel fire
Lufkin hotel fire
Lufkin hotel fire