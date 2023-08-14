Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories for northern areas and Excessive Heat Warnings for much of East Texas today. A Cold Front is moving through East Texas today. This will drop our High Temperatures from today’s high Temperature of 103° to Tuesday’s High Temperature of 96°. A “Normal” high temperature for a change...still hot, but not like it has been. We are looking at highs in the mid 90s again on Wednesday before a warm from moves through, sending our highs back into the lower 100s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers and/or thundershowers this afternoon/evening, but most of us should stay dry...unfortunately. Wednesday morning’s low temperature should drop to near 67°. We haven’t been that cool since June 11th, so please enjoy the cooler mornings and afternoons. Next chance for showers will be on Sunday and Monday of next week, but those chances remain low and should be limited to the southern areas of ETX.

