Alto bronc rider finishes in the money at 2 weekend rodeos

SIKESTON, Mo. (KTRE) - An Alto saddle bronc rider had a big weekend, netting over $4,000 from two rodeos.

Logan Cook finished finished tied for third at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Missouri, good for a $2,362 payday. He finished in fourth place at Wayne Herman Invitational in Golden Valley, North Dakota, with an 81. That was good for $1,789.

Cook is currently 25th in the PRCA standings.

Here are how other East Texans fared in rodeos last week:

Heath Thomas of Hemphill finished in a tie for second place in the second round at Lea County Rodeo in Lovington, New Mexico in steer wrestling. He also finished in a tie for fourth place in the average. He won a total of $3,294.

Tyler McKnight of Pollok and his roping partner Zach Kilgus finished fifth in the average in team roping at the Sikeston rodeo. He won $1,247. McKnight is currently 38th in PRCA standings.

Kaden Profili and his roping partner finished in a tie for 10th in team roping at Cache County Fair and Rodeo in Logan, Utah. He won $974. His team finished fifth at Owyhee County Rodeo in Homedale, Idaho for winnings of $1,422. He is 37th in the PRCA standings.

Shelley Morgan of Eustace finished 14th in barrel racing at the Cache County event. She won $289. Morgan also finished second at Omak Stampede in Washington for $2,403. Morgan is 18th in PRCA standings.

Kincade Henry of Mount Pleasant finished in a tie for sixth place in the average in tie-down roping at Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston, Oregon. He won $1,023. Henry is 23rd in the PRCA standings.

Jeffrey Askey of Athens scored an 80 in bull riding at the Farm-City rodeo, good for third place and a $5,132 paycheck. Askey is seventh in the PRCA standings.

