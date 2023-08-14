Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Alto bronc rider finishes in the money at 2 weekend rodeos

Logan Cook is shown riding here in this file photo. (Source: PRCA)
Logan Cook is shown riding here in this file photo. (Source: PRCA)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KTRE) - An Alto saddle bronc rider had a big weekend, netting over $4,000 from two rodeos.

Logan Cook finished finished tied for third at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Missouri, good for a $2,362 payday. He finished in fourth place at Wayne Herman Invitational in Golden Valley, North Dakota, with an 81. That was good for $1,789.

Cook is currently 25th in the PRCA standings.

Here are how other East Texans fared in rodeos last week:

  • Heath Thomas of Hemphill finished in a tie for second place in the second round at Lea County Rodeo in Lovington, New Mexico in steer wrestling. He also finished in a tie for fourth place in the average. He won a total of $3,294.
  • Tyler McKnight of Pollok and his roping partner Zach Kilgus finished fifth in the average in team roping at the Sikeston rodeo. He won $1,247. McKnight is currently 38th in PRCA standings.
  • Kaden Profili and his roping partner finished in a tie for 10th in team roping at Cache County Fair and Rodeo in Logan, Utah. He won $974. His team finished fifth at Owyhee County Rodeo in Homedale, Idaho for winnings of $1,422. He is 37th in the PRCA standings.
  • Shelley Morgan of Eustace finished 14th in barrel racing at the Cache County event. She won $289. Morgan also finished second at Omak Stampede in Washington for $2,403. Morgan is 18th in PRCA standings.
  • Kincade Henry of Mount Pleasant finished in a tie for sixth place in the average in tie-down roping at Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston, Oregon. He won $1,023. Henry is 23rd in the PRCA standings.
  • Jeffrey Askey of Athens scored an 80 in bull riding at the Farm-City rodeo, good for third place and a $5,132 paycheck. Askey is seventh in the PRCA standings.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Fire at Lufkin Comfort Suites hotel under investigation
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Winners were chosen based on different categories such as ribs, brisket, chicken and pork.
Biggest Little Town hosts annual BBQ cook-off state championship in downtown Garrison

Latest News

FILE - Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) takes a break during their NFL football game...
Cowboys guard Zack Martin agrees to new deal, ending holdout
FILE: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL divisional...
Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot signs with Patriots: report
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the third inning of a...
Shohei Ohtani’s 41st homer leads the Angels to a 2-1 win over the Astros
Texas Rangers
Bailey’s 2-run homer in 10th gives Giants 3-2 win over Rangers