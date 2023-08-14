Cowboys guard Zack Martin agrees to new deal, ending holdout

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin has agreed to a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, ending his camp holdout.

NFL.com reports Martin and the Cowboys agreed to a raise for Martin over the next two seasons. Martin will make more than $18 million each year.

Martin built up about $1 million in fines during the holdout.

