Cowboys guard Zack Martin agrees to new deal, ending holdout

FILE - Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) takes a break during their NFL football game...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) takes a break during their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. On a deal reached, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a reworked contract, with a raise to $18 million for each of the next two seasons after he missed the team's first three weeks of training camp and its preseason opener. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)(Wade Payne | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin has agreed to a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, ending his camp holdout.

NFL.com reports Martin and the Cowboys agreed to a raise for Martin over the next two seasons. Martin will make more than $18 million each year.

Martin built up about $1 million in fines during the holdout.

