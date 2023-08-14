Cowboys guard Zack Martin agrees to new deal, ending holdout
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin has agreed to a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, ending his camp holdout.
NFL.com reports Martin and the Cowboys agreed to a raise for Martin over the next two seasons. Martin will make more than $18 million each year.
Martin built up about $1 million in fines during the holdout.
