New Caney man drowns in Lake Livingston

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man drowned in Lake Livingston near Beacon Bay on Saturday night.

Captain Brandon Mosley said a call about a drowning came in to Polk County dispatch at about 8 p.m. Saturday night. Due to wave and wind conditions, game wardens were eventually forced to hold search and recovery efforts until the next morning.

When efforts resumed Sunday, they were able to utilize side scan sonar to locate the victim in roughly 30 feet of water, Mosley said. The Houston Dive Team then assisted with recovery Sunday afternoon.

Mosley said the victim was a 37-year-old man from New Caney.

