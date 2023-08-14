First responders searching for missing Austin teen in Lake Austin after boat runs aground: EMS

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - First responders in Austin are searching for a missing teen after a boat ran aground in Lake Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Water rescue Lake Austin responded to reports of a boat run aground with multiple people injured in the 10600 block of River Terrace Circle at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Six people were injured in the incident.

ATCEMS says four were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries and two with potentially serious injuries. The remaining two refused transport.

The identity of the teen has not been released.

No more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.