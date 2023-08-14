GRAPHIC: Viral video shows Texas bus aide attacking student

CONROE, Texas (KHOU) - It’s not known what led a bus aid to assault a 17-year-old student on a school bus in suburban Houston.

The ultra-violent video has gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and other social media. It has been shared more than 168 times.

The video shows a Conroe ISD bus aid beating a 17-year-old Conroe High School student in the head and knocking him to the ground. All the while, aboard that school bus, other students were watching.

Students at the school like Alexa Perez and Evelyn Segura, both seniors, say they were stunned when they saw this video play out on social media.

“I was honestly shocked, I never expected, I would see someone you know who’s supposed to be a role model and a leader in our school, like a staff member. I would never think that they would put their hands on a kid,” said Evelyn Segura.

This horrifying scene played out Aug. 10, according to sources.

“I was really, really surprised. I didn’t think any teacher would ever do that, honestly,” said Alexa Perez.

The Conroe ISD employee has been fired and is being investigated but both the Conroe ISD Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Conroe ISD released the following statement on Friday:

YESTERDAY AFTERNOON WE WERE MADE AWARE OF AN INCIDENT IN WHICH AN EMPLOYEE IN OUR TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT PHYSICALLY ATTACKED A STUDENT ON A BUS. WE ARE DISTURBED BY THIS UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOR, WHICH IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE OF OUR HUNDREDS OF HARD WORKING TRANSPORTATION STAFF. THE INDIVIDUAL IS NO LONGER EMPLOYED BY THE DISTRICT AND THE CONROE IS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS COMPLETING THEIR INVESTIGATION WITH THE EXPECTATION OF PURSUING CRIMINAL CHARGES.

