Lufkin Comfort Suites catches fire

Lufkin hotel fire
Lufkin hotel fire(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A fire broke out at the Comfort Suites on the south side of Lufkin Sunday night.

A Lufkin fire official confirms there are no injuries, and everyone was evacuated safely from the hotel, which is located in the 4400 block of First Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Watson says that flames were visible from the third floor of the building. Crews were seen battling flames on the left side of the roof on the building.

Watson says the fire came from one unit in the building and there are several areas with water damage.

He says the fire was under control by 9:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Lufkin Fire, Lufkin Police Department, Hudson Volunteer Fire Department are all at the scene on standby.

