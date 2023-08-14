Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Monday’s Weather: Hot again this afternoon, with a cold front arriving late today

Very hot again this afternoon. A summer cold front arrives late today!!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Monday we’re waking up to muggy temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect another very hot afternoon with highs reaching back up to the 100°-105° range and heat index values upwards of 112°+, so Excessive Heat Warnings continue through this evening. If you are getting sick and tired of this same old song and dance with the dangerous heat, then good news! We’ve got a summer cold front arriving later today which will bring a slight chance at pop-up showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. A few showers or stray thunderstorm will even be possible on Tuesday, although most will likely stay dry. Temperatures will see a decent drop on Tuesday afternoon with many remaining in the 90s during the heat of the day! We’ll even see some spots in the upper 60s to start out our Wednesday, which has not happened in quite some time. Southeast winds return by Thursday morning and temperatures will get very hot once again, likely at or above 100° for the end of the work week and the weekend as well, so let’s all enjoy whatever this cold front brings us!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Lufkin hotel fire
Fire at Lufkin Comfort Suites hotel under investigation
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Winners were chosen based on different categories such as ribs, brisket, chicken and pork.
Biggest Little Town hosts annual BBQ cook-off state championship in downtown Garrison
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Don’t expect quick fixes in ‘red-teaming’ of AI models. Security was an afterthought

Latest News

Lufkin hotel fire
Fire at Lufkin Comfort Suites hotel under investigation
Paul Harrington
East Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Paul Harrington
WebXtra: East Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Winners were chosen based on different categories such as ribs, brisket, chicken and pork.
Biggest Little Town hosts annual BBQ cook-off state championship in downtown Garrison