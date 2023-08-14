Nacogdoches County commissioners consider pay increase for administration

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners are considering increasing the salaries of government employees.

During Monday’s meeting of the Nacogdoches County Commissioner’s Court, members discussed the possibility of salary increases for all administration positions. According to Pct. 1 Commissioner Jerry Williamson, the raises are overdue.

“We’ve set it back too long, it should have been going up a little every year. Inflation went up seven percent last year, if you go up five percent right now you’ll still be two percent behind,” Williamson said. “We just can’t keep pushing it down the road.”

The court is currently considering a four percent increase for administration positions, which is scheduled to be discussed in a Tuesday meeting. The court is scheduled to vote on the budget and tax rate Aug. 22.

