Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches County commissioners consider pay increase for administration

Nacogdoches County commissioners are considering increasing the salaries of government employees.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners are considering increasing the salaries of government employees.

During Monday’s meeting of the Nacogdoches County Commissioner’s Court, members discussed the possibility of salary increases for all administration positions. According to Pct. 1 Commissioner Jerry Williamson, the raises are overdue.

“We’ve set it back too long, it should have been going up a little every year. Inflation went up seven percent last year, if you go up five percent right now you’ll still be two percent behind,” Williamson said. “We just can’t keep pushing it down the road.”

The court is currently considering a four percent increase for administration positions, which is scheduled to be discussed in a Tuesday meeting. The court is scheduled to vote on the budget and tax rate Aug. 22.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Fire at Lufkin Comfort Suites hotel under investigation
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Winners were chosen based on different categories such as ribs, brisket, chicken and pork.
Biggest Little Town hosts annual BBQ cook-off state championship in downtown Garrison

Latest News

City of Nacogdoches
City of Nacogdoches names finalists for city manager position
Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: Severe fire may require evacuation
Authorities say discarded cigarette likely caused Lufkin hotel fire
Authorities say discarded cigarette likely caused Lufkin hotel fire
WebXtra: Authorities say discarded cigarette likely caused Lufkin hotel fire