Rep. Matt Schaefer announces he will not seek re-election

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Matt Schaefer has announced he will not seek re-election to the Texas House in 2024.

The announcement came through a post on Schaefer’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.

He stated, “I will not seek re-election to the Texas House of Representatives in 2024. It’s time for the next conservative leader to be the voice of House District 6 in Austin...to God be the glory for the privilege to serve my fellow Texans in this capacity for 12 years.”

Schaefer continued by thanking those he has worked with.

“Serving in the Texas House has been one of the highest honors of my life. I will remain focused on my duties until my term ends. I look forward to spending more time with my wonderful wife, young children, church, and business. Future elected office remains in God’s hands. If our outstanding State Senator Bryan Hughes ever chooses higher office, I will strongly consider running for the Texas Senate.”

