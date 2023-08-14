Shoppers pack stores on last day of Texas’ tax free weekend

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas shoppers were hitting the stores over the weekend to take advantage of the final days of tax-free weekend.

Ray Ward and his wife made a stop in Lufkin as they were on their way back home to Longview. “Stopping here and several places from Houston to Lufkin and looking for the babies’ clothes for school,” said Ward.

Ward also said it is an excellent time to save money on school uniforms for his grandchildren. “We may save a dollar, and if gas goes down a dollar, that would be great.”

According to the state comptroller’s office, shoppers will save $136 million in state and local sales tax during the sales tax holiday.

Rogelio Leyva of Nacogdoches said he will begin his senior year next week. Leyva said he and his siblings came with a long list of items they needed to buy.

“My dad is buying us backpacks, shoes, supplies for school like pencils and all of that,” said Leyva.

Leyva said tax-free weekend also becomes family quality time as they look into “saving money, going out with family, and looking at discounts.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.